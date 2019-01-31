A program on efforts to restore populations of wocus plants in the Klamath Basin will be presented next week during a meeting of the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon. The program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the Klamath County Museum. The meeting is open to anyone interested.

Wocus, also known as pond lily, is regarded as a key element in the ecology of Upper Klamath and Agency lakes. While wocus once covered much of the water surface of Upper Klamath Lake, the plant’s abundance has diminished dramatically over the past century.

Scientists believe wocus and other wetland plants likely play a key role in habitat for endangered suckers in Upper Klamath Lake. Wocus is also a traditional source of food for the Klamath Tribes.

For more information on the Native Plant Society call (541) 281-9933.