Klamath County Public Health is closely monitoring the measles outbreak in Clark County, Wash., and officials urge local residents to check their immunization status.

Jennifer Little, KCPH director said “Immunizations protect communities, We all count on our community members to be immunized to ensure outbreaks of severe illness do not occur.”

Little continued that the Washington measles outbreak continues to be newsworthy, because most people thought the risk of exposure was small. Little goes on to say “It seems like the Clark County Public Health website provides new possible exposure sites every day. This unfortunate situation could have been avoided had children been vaccinated.”

While there have been instances of vaccine failure, the reality is vaccines protect people from disease by strengthening a body’s immune response. If the actual disease germs ever attack the body, the antibodies will still be there to destroy them. Vaccines will make people immune to a disease without having to suffer through that disease.

Many vaccine-preventable diseases, such as smallpox, are no longer around so we have simply forgotten how horrible they are. But up until the 1960s, parents were terrorized by polio, a devastating disease that struck healthy children and still exists in many parts of the world.

Even diseases that may seem mild, like chickenpox or influenza, can be deadly for some. During the 2009-10 flu season, 1,316 people in Oregon were reported hospitalized for influenza; 67 died.

Little encourages individuals who have traveled recently through the Portland and Vancouver areas to visit the Clark County website. She also said the best information about measles is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.