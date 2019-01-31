Amr Hassan, MD, medical director at Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, will host an open question-and-answer session during the next Cancer Educational Lecture.

The one-hour program is free and open to the public. It begins at noon Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Community Health Education Center, 2200 N. Eldorado Blvd. A light lunch will be provided.

Dr. Hassan relocated to Klamath Falls last fall after practicing medicine in Indiana and Massachusetts for nearly 15 years. He is board certified in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine.

Please call Sarah at 541-274-2696 for more information.