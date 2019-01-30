KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced today that due to the forecast for heavy rain in Northern California, Friday’s double-header against Menlo College scheduled to be played in Redding, California has been postponed and re-scheduled for Sunday, February 17 in Atherton, California at 11:00 am.

The Lady Owls will now look to open the season at Pacific University this Saturday, February 2 at 12:00 pm in Forest Grove, Oregon. Live and stats available at www.oregontechowls.com