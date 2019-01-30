Following through on a pledge made when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act became law in late 2017, Pacific Power’s 550,000 customers in Oregon will see a decrease in their bills starting Feb. 1, 2019.

Under the tax cut-related reduction, as approved by the Oregon Public Utility Commission, residential customers in Oregon will see a bill decrease of approximately 3.8 percent. A typical Oregon residential customer using 900 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see their bill drop from about $98.52 to about $94.40 per month after Feb. 1. Commercial and industrial customers in the state will see reductions ranging from 3 percent to 4 percent depending on the customer classification.

If customers have questions about their bill, Pacific Power representatives are available 24/7 to help answer questions, assist with energy usage reviews and payment assistance plans. The company’s aim is to provide customers with safe, reliable and affordable energy to help customers run their households and businesses.

Customers with questions about their bill can call Pacific Power any time at 888-221-7070.