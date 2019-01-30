KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Down 6-points in the third quarter, the Lady Owls of Oregon Tech (10-4 CCC, 16-8) pulled off a 16-0 run with the help of freshman Kristin Farrell – who scored half the points with two consecutive three-pointers and a bucket to finish – to regain the lead, beating rival Southern Oregon University (12-4 CCC, 16-6) 71-62 Tuesday night at Danny Miles Court.

“Very happy and proud of how our team performed tonight,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “We limited their 3’s and offensive rebounding, 2 of our main keys for this game. Nice to see our outside game arrive and our bench was outstanding. The team has earned a well-deserved day off, then we will prep for the road trip to Walla Walla.”

Farrell’s three-pointer shooting proved very important, as she shot 4-for-8 on the night, leading Tech to a 10-3 advantage at long range.

The two rival teams did not disappoint spectators, as OIT rode a 12-2 run to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter but was just as quickly dethroned by a 10-2 run from the Raiders in the second.

By the end of the third, the Lady Owls had a strong advantage, but SOU still played hard, pulling off a 9-0 run in the middle of the half and giving hooter fans a run for their money.

In the end, Tech’s teamwork brought them their victory, as they took a major 20-3 assisting advantage and led from the bench with 23 points to Southern Oregon’s 11.

Farrell was one of four Owls to score in the double digits, taking 14 points herself to lead the team. Senior Nohea Waiwaiole followed with 12, grabbing eight rebounds and making six assists as well. Senior Bailey Nelson notched another 11 points, and sophomore Abby Kreiser scored 10 along with seven assists.

For the Raiders, Dominique Harding and Ariel Augustine led in scoring, tying for game high honors at 18 points each, with Augustine also grabbing seven rebounds.

Destinee Jones and Sid Fryer led SOU’s rebounding effort, grabbing nine apiece, though the team still lagged behind OIT 51-37 in total rebounds.

Southern Oregon dominated 40-22 in the paint.

The Raiders also forced 15 turnovers while only committing 13 of their own and outscored Tech 13-7 in points off turnovers.

The Lady Owls will travel to College Place, Washington next weekend to play Walla Wall University on Friday at 12:00 pm and Saturday at 6:30 pm.