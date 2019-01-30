Integral Youth Services (IYS) is kicking off its’ 2nd annual Youth Center Fundraising Campaign on February 4th, 2019. Last year’s fundraiser was a huge success. Due to amazing community support, both with businesses and individuals that held fundraising events, individual and corporate donors, as well as grant funding, the community of Klamath Falls pulled through, raising $120,000 to keep the Youth Center open.

This year, IYS is on its’ way to raising the funds needed to run the Youth Center for another year. “Due to this great community, we expect to raise the $90,000 needed, starting with a three-week fundraiser with our local ROSS Dress for Less store.” Said Larry Zeilstra, IYS Interim Executive Director. “Integral Youth Services is very excited to be partnering with ROSS Dress for Less for the second year in a row for this fundraiser to kick off this years’ Youth Center Campaign. Last year, the Ross team was incredible in their efforts to raise money for the Youth Center. I can’t wait to see the results this year.”

The three-week ROSS Dress for Less Fundraiser, benefiting the IYS Youth Center, kicks off on Saturday, February 2nd and runs through Sunday, February 24. As a company, ROSS Dress for Less holds an annual fundraiser each year, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs. Our local Ross Dress for Less team has chosen the IYS Youth Center to benefit from the fundraiser, in addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs. For every dollar donated during the fundraiser, Ross is donating one dollar to the Boys & Girls Clubs and one dollar to the IYS Youth Center.

Last year the local Ross team far exceeded their fundraising goal of $4,000.00, raising $8,445.00 for the IYS Youth Center. Including the IYS Youth Center as a beneficiary was possible thanks to the Store Manager, Jackie Reyes, whose son Elijah attends the Youth Center.

Jackie Reyes, Klamath Falls ROSS Dress for Less Store Manager says “Last year was such a success I really wanted to continue supporting IYS and I felt like this was something we would continue to do year after year if our company allowed it.” Last year the local Ross team came in first place for their district and regional competition for the dollar amount raised during the fundraiser, the highest increase in dollars raised compared to the prior year and the percent raised to goal. This was an amazing accomplishment.

Jackie and her team are asking for the community to come in and donate during the fundraiser. No purchase is necessary. See a cashier at the registers to make your donation. The IYS team will be at the store during peak hours with fun activities for the kids.

The IYS Youth Center has been in operation since 2002. This IYS program served 7,800 USDA approved meals to local kids last year, as well as providing homework assistance, tutoring, art and crafts, games and other enrichment activities to youth in the Mills Addition neighborhood of Klamath Falls. The meal program and attendance at the Youth Center is free of cost to the youth and their families.

Integral Youth Services is a private 501(c)3 non-profit social service agency, and has been providing services in Klamath County since 1988. IYS provides a wide range of programs and services to homeless, at-risk and runaway youth. Each of their programs are designed to ‘integrate’ with each other to satisfy any need a youth may have; whether physical, emotional, educational or vocational.

To learn more about IYS or to support the IYS Youth Center with a financial gift, visit www.iyskfalls.org.