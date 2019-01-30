KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In a game that featured seven ties and eight lead changes, No.12 Oregon Tech (12-2 CCC, 21-5) managed to pull ahead of rival Southern Oregon University (7-7 CCC, 18-8) in the second half, following a 10-3 run with a 10-2 run and gaining the advantage they needed to hold out to the end of the game, winning 70-61 in a defensive battle on Tuesday night at Danny Miles Court.

“That was our best defensive effort of the year,” said Tech Head Coach Justin Parnell . “Southern Oregon is a challenging team to guard because of how well they take advantage of your mistakes. We showed a lot of toughness and grit in the second half. We also got tremendous offensive efforts from Cal Stueve and Seth Erickson .”

The first run was aided by two consecutive three-point buckets from CCC Player of the Week Seth Erickson , who shot 3-for-5 on the night at long range and led the Owls with 15 total points and seven rebounds.

Following behind were sophomores Cal Stueve and Garret Albrecht with 12 points each and sophomore Harrison Steiger with 10. Junior Mitchell Fink grabbed eight rebounds to lead OIT to a 46-35 rebounding advantage and also made six assists.

Tristen Holmes of the Raiders took game high honors with 16 points, while Jordan Hunt followed with 14 and Tate Hoffman notched 10 and grabbed seven rebounds.

SOU forced 15 turnovers while only committing 10 of their own and took a slight 12-10 edge in points off turnovers.

Tech led 32-24 in the paint and took a 31-14 advantage from their bench.

The Hustlin’ Owls will next travel to Eugene, Oregon on Friday, February 8th to play Northwest Christian University before playing Corban University in Salem at 7:30 pm on Saturday the 9th.