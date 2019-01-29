On December 21st 2018 Tyrone Robinson left a family members residence on Crest Street in Klamath County around 08:00 hours and has not been seen or heard from since. There has been no social media activity and his phone has been turned off. Tyrone Robinson is believed to be in a red Volvo Cross Country Wagon. He has Tattoos on his neck, arm, and hands black hair, brown eyes. Is 6 foot one and weighs approximately 215 pounds. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Tyrone Beau Robinson, please contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at: (541)883-5130.