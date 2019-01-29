The Oregonian newspaper has published its top 10 lists of high schools in the state with the best graduation rates, and for the second year in a row … drum roll please … HENLEY HIGH SCHOOL ranked No. 1 with 99.3 percent. Congratulations Henley Hornets!! (Lost River Junior-Senior High School boasted a 96.15 four-year graduation rate but was not included in the Oregonian’s top 10 lists because schools with fewer than 75 students in the graduating class are omitted from the rankings.) Click on the link to read the entire story and state rankings here (Henley as No. 1 is at the end of the story; keep scrolling to get there)