REDDING, Calif. – After dropping the first two games of the four game series, Oregon Tech bounced back with a split of Sunday’s double-header, taking the first game 10-6 but falling in game two 7-6 at Tiger Stadium.

Game 1 Oregon Tech 10 Simpson 6

Tech got home runs from Emmett Covello and Andy Schubert as each player had two-hits with Micah Jio adding three-hits in the Hooter win.

Tech’s Spencer Dahike pitched 6-innings to grab the first win of the year for the Owls.

Tech took the early lead with two-runs on three-hits highlighted by an Austin Zavala double.

OIT added a run in the third on four-hits to take a 3-0 lead.

Simpson tied the game at 3, scoring three-runs in the bottom of the third on three-hits.

Schubert led off the 4th with his first homer of the year to give the Owls a 4-3 lead.

Once again, the Red Hawkes answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Simpson took their first lead at 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Owls then took the lead back for good with three-runs in the top of the seventh on three-hits including an Alex Malcom two-RBI double, lifting Tech to a 7-5 lead.

The Owls increased its lead to 10-5 with three-runs, the 8th highlighted by the Covello 2-run homer.

Simpson scored a run in the 8th but the Owls held on for the 10-6 win.

Game 2 Simpson 7 Oregon Tech 6 (7-innings)

After Tech took a 6-1 lead in the top of the fourth, Simpson scored six times in the final three innings including the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh to beat OIT 7-6.

The Owls scored 1-run in the first, took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, then took a 5-1 lead in the third inning with three-runs on three-hits and an error.

OIT added a run in the fourth to go up 6-1 and looked to be headed for the win.

The Red Hawks had other plans as they scored two-runs on three hits in the fifth, added three more runs in the sixth to tie the game at 6-6 taking advantage of a couple of OIT errors and a pair of hits.

After Tech failed to score in the top of the seventh, Simpson scored the game winner on three-hits in the bottom of the frame to take three of the four games, all by one-run.

Nevan Watanabe had three-hits to lead the Owls with Jio, and Covello adding two-hits in the loss.

The Owls will next head to California for games against Marymount on Friday, February 8th in Rancho Palos Verdes, then travel to El Cajon for games at San Diego Christian on Saturday, February 9th before concluding the road trip on Sunday, February 10 at La Sierra University in Riverside. OIT is scheduled to play double-headers each day.