Saturday, February 9th, 2019 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Help Mazama High School Seniors celebrate with a safe and sober graduation celebration.

Save your recyclable cans, plastic and bottles for a “get the cans out of the garage after the holidays” fundraising can drive.

Volunteers will be at the following location to collect your recyclables:

Mazama High School, 3009 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls, OR 97603, February 9th, 2019, from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm