KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Sophomore Abby Kreiser notched a career high 22 points on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court to lead the Lady Owls (9-4 CCC 15-8) past Multnomah University (5-9 CCC, 9-13) 71-55.

“Thank goodness we shot the ball well from the field tonight because I was rather unimpressed with the rest of our game,” said head coach Scott Meredith . “It can be tough to replicate the kind of intensity we had against Warner Pacific yesterday, but playing on back to back nights is the Cascade Conference. However, I’m thrilled with the win and the sweep. The team accomplished what they set out to do this weekend.”

Oregon Tech started strong in the first quarter but lost an early advantage to a 9-2 run from the Lions, ending the stanza with just a slight 17-15 edge. MU tied the score twice in the beginning of the second quarter before OIT pulled ahead for good.

Much of the Owl’s advantage came in the third stanza, where they outscored Multnomah 19-11 with the help of a 15-2 run, with freshman Kristin Farrell sinking a three-pointer to start it off.

Farrell was 3-for-6 on the night with three-pointers and had a final score of 11 points. Senior Nohea Waiwaiole followed with 11 and senior Bailey Nelson grabbed seven rebounds.

Multnomah took a 15-9 advantage from the free-throw line, with Sequoia Wheeler shooting 11 out of 11.

Wheeler scored 21 to lead the Lions, while Milan Woods, Paris Sanders, and Alaygza Portis followed behind with nine points each. Sanders also grabbed seven rebounds for the MU effort.

Tech led 23-10 from their bench and scored 34 from the paint to Multnomah’s 10.

Both teams played hard, with the Owls forcing 21 turnovers and the Lions forcing 17.

The Lady Owls will finish their home-stand on Tuesday, playing rival Southern Oregon University on Tuesday night at 5:30 pm at Danny Miles Court.