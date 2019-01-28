KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Hustlin’ Owls (11-2 CCC 20-5) took down the Lions of Multnomah University (4-8 CCC, 13-11) 109-74 Saturday night at Danny Miles Court. The Owls were led by junior Mitchell Fink , who scored 10 points, made 11 assists, and grabbed 11 rebounds for a triple-double lifting No. 12 Oregon Tech into first place in the Cascade Conference standings in front of 1,921 enthusiastic fans.

“That was a tremendous defensive effort,” said head coach Justin Parnell . ” It was a complete team defensive effort on Martin. I’m so proud of our guys and how much they competed this weekend.”

Tech took a hit in the first half as Multnomah rode a 12-2 run to an early lead, but OIT stayed strong and came back with a 15-3 run to take the lead, where they stayed for the remainder of the game.

The second half was a vast improvement for the Owls as they outscored MU 53-26 to solidify their lead, going 11-3 and then 15-2 as they plowed their way ahead.

Junior Tyler Hieb led Tech in scoring, adding 19 points overall. Sophomore Cal Stueve had a career high as he and freshman Kaison Faust had 15 points each. Junior Kellen Gerig notched another nine and also grabbed nine rebounds.

NAIA top scorer Justin Martin led the Lions with 20 points, with Andy Brown trailing with 18 and eight rebounds. Zach Richardson notched 14 points and Brett Blackstock added another 10.

The NAIA number one three-point scorer, Multnomah sunk 14 three-pointers throughout the game, double the seven scored by the Owls. However, OIT’s average of 46.7% from long range beat out MU’s 23.7%.

Tech held a 55-35 edge in rebounding and a major 33-8 assisting advantage.

The Owls also led 56-7 from their bench and 58-18 in the paint.

The Lions forced 14 turnovers while only committing 12 of their own.

The Hustlin’ Owls will finish their home-stand on Tuesday, playing rival Southern Oregon University on Tuesday night at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court.