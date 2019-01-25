KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Lady and Hustlin’ Owls will begin a big three game home stand with postseason implications starting Friday night against Warner Pacific, Saturday against Multnomah for the 10th annual Pink Out game and then wrap-up the home stand on Tuesday against arch-rival Southern Oregon University, all at Danny Miles Court.

Honored

Friday night at halftime of the men’s basketball game the 2018 Women’s Cross Country Team will be recognized as they won the first ever NAIA National Championship this past year. Also being recognized will be Hunter Drops who won the 2018 NAIA National Championship in the Javelin.

Lady Owls

On Friday, the Owls, who are 7-4 in CCC play and 13-8 overall, will host Warner Pacific as the Knights are currently at 8-4 in conference play and 12-7 overall. The Knights have a half game lead on the Owls and won the previous meeting this year in Portland 62-58. Tonight marks the 38th meeting between Oregon Tech and Warner Pacific with the Owls leading the series 25-12.

Probable Starters – Warner Pacific: Maryah Tipping 6-0 SR (6ppg/4rpg); Deepika Kapil 5-7 SR

(9ppg/7rpg) Bailey Allen 5-7 SR (9ppg/3rpg),); Kendyl Cone 5-8 SR (8ppg3rpg) Grace Prom 5-6 FR

(9ppg/2rpg) Oregon Tech: Noheailiaani Waiwaiole 6-0 SR (10ppg/6rpg); Bailey Nelson 6-1 SR

(7ppg/5rpg) Amanda Constant 6-0 SO (5ppg/6rpg); Abby Kreiser 5-6 SO (10ppg/3rpg); Megan Morris

5-7 SR (10ppg/4rpg) Others to watch – Warner Pacific: Emily Peters 5-11 SR (6ppg/3rpg);

Katelyn Rossback 5-6 SR (6ppg/2rpg); Darbi Pink 5-8 Jr (6ppg/2rpg); Gabriella Bruno 5-9 SO

(12ppg/4rpg) Oregon Tech: Courtney Clemmer 6-2 FR (9ppg/5rpg); Melissa Lee 5-11 FR (6ppg/4rpg);

Kristin Farrell 5-8 FR (6ppg/1rpg)

Saturday will be the 8th ever meeting between the Lions of Multnomah and Oregon Tech with the Lady Owls winning all seven of the previous games including a sweep last year and win earlier this year 65-47 in Portland.

Tuesday marks the 75th meeting between Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon with the all-time series being tied at 37-37 after SOU beat OIT in overtime earlier this year in Ashland

69-65. The Raiders have won six of the last eight meeting in the series.

Tipoff for all three games is scheduled for 5:30 pm and can be heard on 104.3 & 960 Sports with Bobby Thompson and Mike Garrard. Air time opens with the Scott Meredith Coach’s Show at 5:00 p.m. Live audio and video streaming along with live stats of all Oregon Tech home games will be available at www.oregontechowls.com

Hustlin’ Owls

Oregon Tech men’s basketball is currently ranked 12th in the nation, and is just a half-game back of No. 4 ranked College of Idaho for first place in the CCC at 9-2. OIT will welcome Warner Pacific Friday for the 89th meeting between the Knights and Hustlin’ Owls. Oregon Tech holds a 64-24 overall advantage in the series. The Knights swept all three games last year including a 73-72 thriller in the CCC Semifinals in Portland. Oregon Tech has won the only meeting this year 75-71 on December 30 also in the Rose City.

Probable Starters – Warner Pacific: Gabe Garrett 6-5 JR (10ppg/5rpg); Brandon Bell 6-4 SR (9ppg/3rpg) Morris Bethea 6-0 SR (9ppg/3rpg) Kendall Watson 6-3 JR (5ppg/3rpg); Collin Malcolm 6-6 SR (17ppg/7rpg), Oregon Tech: Mitchell Fink 6-1 JR (12ppg/7apg); Tyler Hieb 6-5 JR (11ppg/3rpg); Seth Erickson 6-3 JR (12ppg/5rpg); Garret Albrecht 6-9 SO (8ppg/6rpg); Harrison Steiger 6-3 SO (7ppg/2rpg)

Others to watch – Warner Pacific: Khiry Williams 5-11 SR (9ppg/2rpg); Jalen Ballard 6-0 SR (9ppg/2rpg)

Oregon Tech: Scotty Burge 6-1 SO (6ppg/1apg); Kellen Gerig 6-3 JR (7ppg/4rpg); Kaison Faust 6-3 FR (9ppg/4rpg)

Saturday marks the 19th overall meeting between Multnomah and Oregon Tech. The Owls are 18-0 in the all-time series winning both meeting last season and a 93-87 win this year in Portland on December 29th.

Tuesday will be the 239th meeting in this long series dating back to 1950. Oregon Tech leads the overall series 155-83 and the Hooter have now won the last five meetings including a 77-70 win earlier this year in Ashland.