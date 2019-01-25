KLAMATH FALLS – Klamath Community College has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as a Military Friendly school.

“KCC’s Veterans Services is proud to say we have been designated as a Military Friendly school for the 2019- 20 year,” said KCC Director of Veterans Services Tracy Heap. “We take pride in the customer service we provide to veterans and continually strive to improve those services.”

The Military Friendly designation, awarded by Viqtory Media, honors colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans, and spouses as students and to ensure their success on campus. This year only 766 schools nationwide earned a Military Friendly designation.

Schools designated as Military Friendly are included in a list of designees that is provided to service members and their families to promote education opportunities that can better help them pursue a civilian career. It also helps military families make the best use of the GI Bill and other federal benefits and to find success in their chosen career fields.

KCC has supported airmen in the pursuit of their CCAF degrees, which require completing 15 general edu- cation credits, since 2013. Airmen who complete a CCAF degree at KCC can also participate in “Base to Bachelor’s,” a program that allows active duty airmen to pursue a Bachelor’s of Applied Science in Business Administration from anywhere in the world.

“KCC provides education opportunities for veterans and enlisted officers at home and around the globe, and we look forward to helping more men and women achieve their educational goals,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez.

Institutions that earn a Military Friendly designation are evaluated using public data sources and responses from surveys conducted by Viqtory Media. KCC’s final ratings were determined by combining survey scores with assessments that evaluated student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

For more information about KCC’s commitment to supporting military students, visit www.klamathcc.edu/ Admissions/Military-Services.