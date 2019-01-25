It looks as if the government shutdown will continue and the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank would like to pass on to government seasonal and full-time employees, they’re here for anyone finding themselves short on food and other sundries.

“We live in a very, very proud community and the Food Bank has already seen the humility first hand as government employees struggle with wanting to ask for help or just holding out and doing their best.” Sampson adds, “This community is extraordinary. Our shelves look good after the holidays and we can be there to help those who need it.”

If you wish to make a donation to benefit those affected by the shutdown, visit the Food Bank’s website at klamathfoodbank.org. If you’d like to hold a food drive contact the Food Bank at 541 882-1223.