February 14, 2019 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sky Lakes Medical Center

Three River Rooms Specialty Cookies ~ Cakes ~ Pies Gifts ~ Flowers ~ Candy Raffles

Specialty Cookie Orders call 541-882–2902 or go to www.klamathhospice.org/bakesale

Specialty cookies are $2.00 each. Cookies must be ordered by Feb. 8. Pick up at Sky Lakes Medical Center before 1:00 p.m. on Feb.14

All proceeds benefit Klamath Hospice terminally ill patients and their families.

Klamath Hospice is a non–profit United Way agency.