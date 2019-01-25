KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech baseball team will look to improve on a 24-28 mark starting this weekend with four games against Simpson University in Redding, California starting Saturday at noon.

As in the past OIT will travel to start the season playing nearly half their contests on the road as they will play their first 27 games on the road to open up the 2019 campaign.

Oregon Tech will host 18 contests in 2019 starting with an NAIA-West showdown with perennial powerhouse British Columbia on Mach 16 and 17. Last year OIT was 11-6 in the friendly confines of Kiger Stadium.

The Owls squad is set to compete with everyone in the NAIA–West region as they were picked to finish tied for 3rd with Corban right behind British Columbia and LC-State. The Hustlin’ Owls return a long list of starters and have added 11 new recruits for the needed depth to take the next step forward. In 2019.

“This 2019 squad needs to take a step forward as we fell a game short making the playoffs in 2018,” said Head Coach Matt Miles . ” With the return of so many veterans with All-Region and Gold Glove accolades they need to lead us down the path to reach our team goals.”

A very solid infield returns with senior catcher Austin Zavala (All Region / Gold Glove) starting behind the plate and hitting in the middle of the order with returning All Region first baseman, Josh Kallstrom who lead the squad in batting average (.359), doubles (21), Homeruns (11), RBI (49), base hits (71, and runs (48). At the top of the batting order will be both middle infielders; sophomore shortstop Micah Jio hit .293 as a freshman with 7 stolen bases and an All Region second baseman Kai Fong who hit .314.

The pitching staff returns both an All Region starting pitcher, Chase Wago who was 8-3 with 71 strikeouts in his 92 innings pitched as a freshman last season, and closer Trask Telesmanich who lead the West Region in saves with 9 earning him an All Region honor as a relief pitcher. Other key arms are senior starter John Schulz (6-3) and senior relievers Logan Nousen and Ben Hood .