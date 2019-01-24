Jan. 23, 2019, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” has earned the 2019-2020 Military Friendly® ​School designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. In its 10th year, the Military Friendly school list is a standard for which higher education institutions provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This year only 766 schools earned the designation.

The 2019-2020 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory Media with input from the Military Friendly ​Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

University veteran’s affairs rankings and surveys are managed through the efforts and attention of Oregon Tech’s veteran’s certifying officials, Mindy Miranda and Anne Malinowski.

For more information about Oregon Tech’s student veteran program, visit www.oit.edu/admissions/student-veterans.