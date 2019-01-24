Join the Klamath Basin Audubon Society for a field trip to search for flocks of geese, swans and other species at and near TuleLake, on Saturday, Feb. 2nd. Meet at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife parking lot on California St. in Klamath Falls at 8 AM. Plan to carpool until noon. With very little water available, flocks are being seen south of Klamath Falls. The trip will include Petroglyph Point where Gary Vequist, the trip leader, saw a ground hog (aka Yellow-bellied Marmot) a few winters ago. Contact Gary at garyvq@gmail.com for more details.