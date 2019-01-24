15th Annual Red Tie Romp

Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 @ 5:30 PM

It’s the most exclusive, most glamorous, most red-carpet-ish event of the year. Join us as we raise a glass and a bidder number for a night of amazing Broadway tributes, sumptuous food and silent and live auctions filled with treasures! All proceeds from this fundraiser directly fund our seven revered education programs – offering more than 20,000 individual opportunities for Arts education to all students in the Basin, K-12 each year.

Get your tickets at RRTheater.org