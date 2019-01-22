Tiny, Mighty and Strong (TMS); 501c3, was founded to support the comprehensive health and wellness of youth that have limited access to resources within their local community. With a focus on serving rural communities, TMS vision is to serve Merrill, Malin, Tulelake and Dorris with quality youth programming that bridges gaps and inequities within these community, this summer. They believe that the best way to serve others is to understand what the barriers are from a: parent, grandparent, caretaker, community member and youth perspective. The community forum is a safe and inclusive space for all community members to have a voice when addressing how we can serve these youth/families better in 2019. The forum is specifically for Tulelake, Merrill and Malin and will be held on January 28, 2019 from 6-715pm at the Honker. We hope to see you there, as we collaborate to create programming that enriches the lives of youth and families within our rural communities.