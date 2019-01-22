This past Wednesday, a California man was booked in the Klamath County Jail on a 2010 warrant for allegedly raping, strangling and assaulting a female in Klamath Falls.

53 year old Marco Cesar Rodriguez-Morales, was charged with first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree assault and strangulation.

Rodriguez was booked in the Riverside County jail in California earlier this month. He was extradited to the Klamath County jail where he is now held on $115,000 bail.

Rodriguez also had 2007 warrants out for manufacture of methamphetamine, manufacture of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of methamphetamine.

Rodriguez has a hearing scheduled for this Thursday in front of Judge Dan Bunch.