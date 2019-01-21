NAMPA, Idaho – Oregon Tech opened up the 2019 Indoor track season Saturday as both Susie Garza and Cindy Reed hit NAIA Indoor qualifying standard marks while Ricky Garcia was 2nd in the 800 to lead OIT at the Ed Jacoby Invite.

Reed hit the “A” mark in the 3K in a time of 10:19.26 as she finished 5h overall. Faith Widman finished 13th in the event for the Owls in a time of 11:00.29.

Garza hit the “B” mark in the 1K with a time of 3:00.09 finishing 6th with Teck’s Hannah Mason finishing 14th in a time of 3:14.98.

Garcia was 2nd in the 800m in a time of 1:58.07 with Paul Wyatt finishing 5th (2:32.95) and Chris Ramirez 6th (2:35.95) in the 1K.

Other men highlights include Tech’s Donnie Pate finishing 9th in the 60m in a time of 7.08. Travis Thomas was 12th in the 200 with a time of 22.77 and Angel Valdez was 18th (23.23).