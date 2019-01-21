OLYMPIA, Wash. – After gaining an early lead off of a 15-2 run in the first half, No. 14 Oregon Tech (9-2 CCC, 18-5) held it to the final buzzer, defeating Evergreen State College (1-10 CCC, 5-14) 85-68 on Saturday night at Costantino Rec Center.

“We finally had a really good start to a game,” Said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “I thought Scotty Burge gave us a nice spark early and we kept a double digit lead from then on. We are 5-1 on the road in conference and that says a lot about our guys.”

With their run, the Owls outscored the Geoducks 46-35 in the first half before riding an 8-2 run in the second period to their largest lead of 21 points.

Junior Seth Erickson led Tech’s effort, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Sophomore Scotty Burge followed, adding 10 points, and freshman Matt Van Tassell and junior Mitchell Fink each notched 9 points.

For Evergreen, Ryan Quigley led and took game high honors, recording 17 points. Malik Redmond followed with 12 points, and Brandon Kohler tallied 11.

OIT had a strong rebounding advantage, grabbing 44 to ESC’s 27.

The Geoducks forced 11 turnovers but also committed 15 of their own. The Hustlin’ Owls were more than happy to benefit from their mistakes, outscoring them 18-11 in points off turnovers.

Tech led from their bench with a 39-22 edge.

The Hustlin’ Owls will return to Klamath Falls next weekend to play Warner Pacific on Friday, Multnomah on Saturday, and Southern Oregon University on Tuesday, with all three games taking place at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court. That weekend also marks Oregon Tech’s 10th Annual Pinkout event to raise awareness for cancer, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free Pinkout t-shirt.