LA GRANDE, Ore. – Cindy Reed of Oregon Tech has been named the Cascade Conference Red Lion women’s indoor track Athlete of the Week.

Reed, a junior from Klamath Falls, Oregon, competed at the Ed Jacoby Invitational in Nampa, Idaho on Saturday and continued to shine during her first race of the indoor track season. Competing in the 3K, Reed broke the OIT school record in the event with her time of 10:19.26, putting her at No. 6 currently on the national list. Reed was the only non-NCAA Division I participant to finish in the top 10 in the race.

Up-next the Owls will travel to Santa Barbra, California for the Sunshine open at Westmont College on February 1st and 2nd.