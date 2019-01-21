OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Lady Owls of Oregon Tech (7-4 CCC, 13-8) cruised past Evergreen State College (0-11 CCC, 0-15) 81-53 on Saturday night at the Constatino Center as sophomore Abby Kreiser helped pave the way, recording a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

“It feels great to get the road sweep,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “Evergreen came out red-hot in the first quarter, but we were shooting it well too. We had a better defensive effort the rest of the way, giving up 19 points the entire 2nd half. Proud of a season low 7 turnovers. That is a good sign for this team. We are looking forward to playing in front of our home crowd next weekend.”

The Geoducks kept the first quarter close, riding an 8-2 run to overcome an early lead from Tech. After the Owls pulled back into the lead, ESC landed two 3-pointers to tie the score 20-20 and end the stanza.

However, that was as close as the game would get. OIT opened up the second period with a 13-3 run, gaining a solid lead on Evergreen that was only further improved as the Lady Owls dominated the third stanza 20-7 with a 14-2 run.

Quarter 4 saw Tech reach their largest lead of 33 points before ending the game.

For the Owls, freshman Courtney Clemmer led in scoring with 13 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Senior Mikaela Shumaker followed with nine points, and fellow seniors Nohea Waiwaiole and Bailey Nelson , along with freshman Melissa Lee each tallied eight points, with Waiwaiole also notching 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Angela Sikora for the Geoducks took game high honors with 24 points, with Merrily Jones adding 11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and Anna Cook scoring 10 points and grabbing 9 rebounds.

Oregon Tech out-rebounded Evergreen State 51-29 and also took a major 41-0 advantage from their bench.

OIT also led 48-18 from in the paint and edged ESC 19-13 in assists.

The Lady Owls will return to Klamath Falls next weekend to play Warner Pacific on Friday, Multnomah on Saturday, and Southern Oregon University on Tuesday. All three games will take place at 5:30 at Danny Miles Court, and Saturday’s game will mark Tech’s 10th Annual Pinkout event to raise awareness for cancer, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a free Pinkout shirt.