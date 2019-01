As you clean out your closets or maybe just get a jump on your spring cleaning, keep an eye out for some dresses. If your dresses no longer “spark joy” for you, let them have a new life where they can bring joy to a Mazama student. The Mazama Kindness Club is looking for dresses of all types and sizes for both winter formal and prom for our boutique.you can Donate your dresses by dropping them off at Mazama High School during office hours. 7:30-4:00.