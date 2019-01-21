On Saturday night, the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses and individuals for their contributions to Klamath County.

The Best Place to Work category encompasses both businesses with fewer than 15 employees and businesses with more than 16 employees. These awards are granted to businesses that provide employees with an outstanding positive, healthy and productive workplace. The recipient of the 15 or less category was Basin Mediactive. The recipient of the 16 or more category was Reach Inc.

The concept behind the Big IDEA Innovation Award is to recognize an organization in any industry that employs new ideas or approaches to doing business. The recipient in this category was ZCS Engineering.

The Commitment to Community Award is awarded to an organization in any industry that demonstrates a successful approach to corporate social responsibility and can show a positive impact on the community. The recipient was Ryan Wheelock of Steel Sensations. In the past three years, Steel Sensations has donated money to the Cancer Center, delivered 10 full Thanksgiving dinners to 10 families this past year, and made 3 runs of donations totaling 10 tons to Chetco, Carr, and Chico fires.

The 2018 Award for Environmental Leadership was awarded to Three Rivers Mosquito and Vector Control, as they were recognized for their dedication to environmentally safe practices that use drones to abate mosquitoes without pesticides. The Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Alan and Neal Eberlein, whose nominators praised them for their 70 years in business in the Klamath Basin.

The Pathfinder Award was given to Matt Bogatay of Bogatay Construction. The Spirit of Entrepreneurism award was given to Chad Elbert, owner and visionary of Rudius Quest Coaching. This year, the Chamber teamed up with the Klamath Promise to add a new award the Businesses Supporting Education. An award was given to Fred Meyer and Holliday Jewelry for supporting education in Klamath County. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners.