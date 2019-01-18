Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has received two more honors. On Wednesday, the Pro Football Writers of America announced it has named Mahomes as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year for 2018.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams was named the PFWA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Mahomes — in just his first season as a starter — is the 45th MVP named by the PFWA, and the first member of the Chiefs to receive the MVP or the OPOY. He is the sixth consecutive quarterback to receive the award, following Peyton Manning in 2013, Aaron Rodgers in 2014, Cam Newton in 2015, Matt Ryan in 2016 and Tom Brady in 2017.