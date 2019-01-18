Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) will hold 16 town halls in January, according to a news release. His Klamath Falls town hall will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at the Oregon Tech college union.

He will also host meetings in Josephine, Jackson, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Harney, Malheur, Baker, Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Hood River, and Wasco counties this month.

“I look forward to getting together with people on the ground and hearing your concerns and ideas and suggestions about this new session of Congress, and giving you an update on the things we’ve accomplished and what we want to work on going forward,” Walden said.

Oregonians who cannot attend Walden’s town hall meetings but would still like to ask questions or provide input are encouraged to visit www.walden.house.gov. Second District residents can also sign up for telephone town hall meetings through Walden’s website.