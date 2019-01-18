On Saturday & Sunday January 26th & 27th, from 2 pm to 5 pm, try some of the finest beer from a few local breweries. Enjoy browsing the artwork and meeting the artist, while sampling cheeses, bread and a variety of regional fine wines.

The first 250 attendees on both Saturday and Sunday will get an official Dale Landrum print of the picture featured here – “Lost River Afternoon”. All ticket holders will be entered into daily drawings and you don’t need to be present to win.

Your donation to the Sagebrush Rendezvous will go towards supporting charitable organizations right here in Klamath County. The Sagebrush Rendezvous has been supporting charitable organizations in our community for 41 years. It all takes place at the Running-Y.