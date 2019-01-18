Team Kingsley would you like to see your design idea on the body of one of our Kingsley Eagles? this is your chance to enter the 2019 Aircraft Paint Scheme contest. This contest is open for anyone to include civilians. All ideas are welcome and will be considered by a review panel. It can be as simple as a tail design, or even the entire aircraft…use your imagination. The ideas must be in good taste and will need to be approved by higher headquarters. Submit your idea to usaf.or.173-fw.mbx.mailbox-public-affairs@mail.mil by February 15.