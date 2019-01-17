Sherm’s Thunderbird marks 18 years of playing January Santa Claus for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. Friday, January 18, an entire semi-truckload of food will be delivered to the Food Bank. This gift fills the gaps of products we may not get enough of during holiday food drives.

Sherm & Wanda Olsrud and their son Steve do so much for so many charities and they’re truly the nicest, most giving people. Our local Sherm’s Store Manager, Jim Dillon does everything he can to help us help the community throughout the year.

The Food Bank distributed 2.2 MILLION pounds of food in 2018. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of the whole community!