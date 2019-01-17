“Mindfulness Through Cancer,” an eight-week course designed to help cancer patients during treatment and after treatment, begins at 5 p.m. January 21 at the Sky Lakes Community Health Education Center, 2200 N. Eldorado Blvd.

Sarah Gale, Oncology Social Worker at Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, teaches the free class, which is taken from the book Mindfulness-Based Cancer Recovery by Linda E. Carlson, Ph.D., R.PSYCH, and Michael Speca, PSY.D., R.PSYCH.

“This class presents a mind-body approach to healing through cancer treatment and survivorship,” Gale said, adding that books and supplies will be provided at no cost.

Over the span of this program, which meets eight consecutive Mondays, you will learn to:

Use proven mindfulness-based stress-reduction skills during your treatment and recovery;

Boost your immune function through meditation and healing yoga;

Calm feelings of fear, uncertainty, and lack of control;

Mindfully manage difficult symptoms and side effects; and

Discover your own capacity for healing and thriving after adversity.

The class is free, but registration is required to ensure an adequate supply of materials. Register at SkyLakes.org/calendar.