An art exhibit titled “Variety in Art” is on display through the end of February in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery.

Paintings by a group of local adult art students are featured in the exhibition. An opening reception for the exhibit will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in the museum at 1451 Main St.

The student artists are studying in classes offered weekly at the museum by Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The show includes paintings created in four mediums, with a variety of individual techniques and subjects.

The list of artists with pieces in the show include Lauralie Barrett, June Bell, Alexis Charlton, Louisa Freeman, Billie Hagerman, Dorothy Hale, John Hammond, Ashley Harper, Sharon Howe, Grace Johnson, Susan Liskey, Judy Martin, Helen O’Harra, Julie Shelangouski, Annaliese Strow and Donna Woolery.

The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.