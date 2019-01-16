KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Oregon Tech softball team moved up from No. 13 in the 2018 NAIA Postseason Coaches’ Top 25 Poll to the No. 10 spot in the 2019 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll announced by the National office. The first regular-season Top 25 edition will be announced Tuesday, March 12.

Oklahoma City claimed the top spot in the Poll, inching out reigning national champion Science & Arts (Okla.). This gives the Sooner Athletic Conference the top two teams in the preseason poll, although first-place votes are spread amongst a group of teams.

The Lady Owls finished 39-15 overall and 21-6 in Cascade Conference play. The 2018 CCC regular season and tournament champions Southern Oregon University was the highest ranked team from the CCC in the poll as the Raiders came in at No.3 in the Poll after a 51-15 record last year. Corban University was the third team from the Conference to be ranked in the Top 25 as the Warriors came in at the No.16. Eastern Oregon University was also listed in the receiving vote’s category.

Oregon Tech will open up the 2019 season on the road with games against Menlo College on February 1st in Redding, California. The home opener and dedication of the new John and Lois Stilwell Stadium will be March 1st as they hosts Northwest University with a double-header starting at 1:00 pm.

2019 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll

RANK 2018 POSTSEASON SCHOOL [1ST-PLACE VOTES] 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 4 Oklahoma City [11] 53-9 521 2 1 Science & Arts (Okla.) 57-5 495 3 3 Southern Oregon 51-15 484 4 2 Columbia (Mo.) [5] 37-16 482 5 5 Georgia Gwinnett [2] 53-6 472 6 6 Marian (Ind.) [1] 51-7 456 7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 58-12 425 8 8 Mobile (Ala.) 46-15 384 9 12 Hope International (Calif.) 47-11 372 10 13 Oregon Tech 39-15 355 11 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 47-10 340 12 9 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 36-16 328 13 19 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 40-16 323 14 14 Vanguard (Calif.) 50-12 313 15 15 St. Francis (Ill.) 41-9 277 16 20 Corban (Ore.) 37-15 265 17 22 William Carey (Miss.) 38-16 264 18 21 Central Methodist (Mo.) 43-11 258 19 10 Faulkner (Ala.) 48-16 215 20 23 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 40-15 198 21 16 Grand View (Iowa) 48-10 179 22 24 Southeastern (Fla.) 40-18 169 23 RV Midland (Neb.) 36-17 156 24 18 Jamestown (N.D.) 44-10 109 25 RV Valley City State (N.D.) 39-12 94

RECEIVING VOTES: Baker (Kan.) 80, Rio Grande (Ohio) 74, Simpson (Calif.) 62, USC Beaufort (S.C.) 31, Brenau (Ga.) 30, Georgetown (Ky.) 30, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 22, Aquinas (Mich.) 20, Tabor (Kan.) 19, Morningside (Iowa) 17, Thomas (Ga.) 14, Texas Wesleyan 13, Lyon (Ark.) 9, Taylor (Ind.) 5, Eastern Oregon 4, Ottawa (Kan.) 3, Bellevue (Neb.) 3, Carroll (Mont.) 3