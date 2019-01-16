The 173rd Fighter Wing will conduct night flying operations for the next two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, January 15-16, 2019. There is a possibility night flying will continue through Thursday as well. Operations will take place between approximately 4:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m.

Night flying is one part of the course curriculum for F-15C student pilots at Kingsley Field, the premiere F-15C schoolhouse for the United States Air Force.

The majority of the training will occur in the military operating airspace to the east of Lakeview where the pilots can fly without lights. However, the local community will most likely hear the jets during take-offs and approaches to and from Kingsley Field. Take-offs will occur after sundown and the jets will return approximately an hour-and-a-half later.