Why will Henley High School teacher and coach Shannon Carlson never again wear her pair of golden stiletto heels?

Which 1960 Henley graduate was an Air Force pararescueman who jumped from a plane to retrieve the Gemini III space capsule and pick up its astronauts after it landed in the Atlantic?

Who was the first female student to receive a letter for a varsity sport at Henley High School?

The answers to these questions and more can be found in articles in the first edition of Henley High School’s “The Blue and Gold,” a 20-page, glossy magazine featuring students and alumni. The magazine, the first of what will be a quarterly publication, was written, designed and published by the school’s new media class.

You can buy the first edition of “The Blue and Gold” by contacting Henley High School, 8245 Highway 39, Klamath Falls, OR 97603; 541-883-5040. Cost is $5. Issues can be ordered and mailed for $5 plus postage. For a preview of its articles and to place an online order, click here.

Students in the class, spearheaded by Henley High School teachers Robert Chambrose and Carlos Becerra, combine their talents and resources to produce both the school’s annual yearbook and the new magazine.

Co-editors Danielle Herinckx, Sophie Kenney and Jubal Rasmussen are in charge of the magazine, assigning stories to student writers and editing and designing the publication. As they flipped through its pages last week after picking up copies from Smith Bates Printing and Design, they were already critiquing and evaluating how to improve the next issue.

Among featured stories in “The Blue and Gold” is college advice from a 2017 Henley alumni attending Portland State University and an in-depth profile on golden stiletto heel owner Shannon Carlson, the Henley English teacher who not only teaches but also coaches basketball and is an accomplished artist and dog trainer. Another section highlights alumni by decades, featuring the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

Rasmussen, editor in chief of “The Blue and Gold,” called his work with the magazine the most valuable, hands-on class he has taken. “We try to draw on and incorporate the talent we have in our school,” he said. “We have a vision and we work together.”

The media class of about 30 writers and a half a dozen editors is in charge of the magazine and the school’s annual yearbook. Yearbook editors – Braidy Smith, Randolph Duran, Jeffrey English and Zachary Cheyne-Russell — have met some early deadlines and are focusing on articles and art that tell the story of the 2018-19 school year. “The Blue and Gold” editors are planning and assigning stories for the magazine’s next edition.

“It’s a lot of fun; we’re in charge of the class. We learn leadership skills and how to handle stress,” said Braidy Smith, editor-in-chief of the yearbook. She plans to study journalism in college. “We’re all working toward a common goal.”

The students in the class were hand-picked by Chambrose and Becerra for their motivation and abilities.

“I’ve always thought that there were so many great stories to tell in pictures and words about our school and the Henley community,” Chambrose said. “I also know we have many students here who produce great work, so I was looking for a way to facilitate getting their work out to the public so more people could see what our students produce and what they are capable of.”

Becerra, a talented artist, photographer and designer, felt the same so the two Henley teachers decided to collaborate.

Chambrose and Becerra said the support of the Henley administration, from technology to providing them the time and resources needed, has been invaluable, allowing the class to put out high-quality products.

They were pleased with the first edition magazine and look forward to the yearbook publication and the next publication of “The Blue and Gold.”

“We both enjoy working with excellent students so starting this class was a great way to have that opportunity,” Chambrose said.