LA GRANDE, Ore. – The Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) has officially opened the voting to the public for this year’s sixth annual CCC Mascot Challenge. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite school mascot on the conference’s Facebook page in round one, setting up head-to-head matchups that will be held on the conference Twitter and Instagram pages for the subsequent quarterfinal, semifinal and championship rounds.

The opening round consists of one group featuring all 11 school mascots, with the top-eight vote-getters advancing to the next round of voting. Each mascot will be seeded based on the number of votes received in round one, and the rest of the tournament will be single elimination until a champion is crowned on February 5.

Voting is now open on the CCC Facebook page (@CascadeCollegiateConference) and will close at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning (January 16). The subsequent three rounds will be facilitated via the conference’s Twitter (@cccsports) and the CCC Instagram (@cascadeconference) story.

The complete schedule for the challenge can be seen below.

2018-19 CCC Mascot Challenge Schedule:

Opening Round—FACEBOOK VOTING

Jan. 16: Voting opens (top-eight advance to quarterfinals) at 8 a.m. PST

Jan. 17: Voting closes for round one at 8 a.m. PST

The top-eight will be announced on January 17.

Quarterfinals—TWITTER/INSTAGRAM VOTING

Jan. 21 (2 vs. 7)

Jan. 22 (3 vs. 6)

Jan. 23 (1 vs. 8)

Jan. 24 (4 vs. 5)

Semifinals—TWITTER/INSTAGRAM VOTING

Jan. 29 (semifinal #1)

Jan. 30 (semifinal #2)

Finals—TWITTER/INSTAGRAM VOTING

Feb. 4

The CCC Mascot Challenge winner will be announced on February 5.