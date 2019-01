City Water Division Crews will be repairing a broken water main in South 6th Street at Kane Street. Work is scheduled to start at approximately 9 a.m. this morning and will continue until 4:30 p.m. The eastbound travel lanes of South 6th Street will be reduced to one lane of travel. No turning movements will be allowed onto Kane Street from 6th Street. Local area traffic only will be allowed off of Kane onto South 6th Street.