The 74th annual United Way of the Klamath Basin board of directors and supporters meeting will be held January 22 at 12 noon at Reames Golf & Country Club. Reservations are required and tickets are $13 per person.

United Way president Frank Hernandez will pass the responsibility of president over to Todd Andres. Andres has lived in Klamath Falls since 1996. He managed the Running Y Ranch & Resort prior to becoming the Pacific Power Regional Community Manager in 2014 until the present. He is a graduate of Washington State University and was elected as the newest member of the Klamath Falls City Council in November 2018. Andres is a past president of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and the Klamath County Economic Development Association.

Serving as the United Way campaign chairman, Andres will announce the final 2018 United Way campaign results. Spirit Awards for donating a minimum 5% increase in contributions were earned by 28 workplaces this year. Several awards will be presented including the Campaign Volunteer of the Year award.

Betsy Honzel, Ken Simpson, and Shelly Hunt will be recognized for their outstanding service on the United Way board of directors.

For tickets or for more information, contact the United Way at 882-5558. Contributions are accepted year-round and can be sent to United Way 136 N. Third Street in Klamath Falls, OR 97601.