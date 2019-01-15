Yesterday at Approximately 1:30pm a call came in to 911 regarding a fire at Chalet Drive near Hill Road. Klamath County Fire District 1 responders called for an “All Call” shortly after arriving on scene. The fire is believed to have started near one of the residences. the fire was believed to be 10-acres in size, According to Jake Barnett who is a part of the Oregon Department of Forestry,

Several crews from KCFD1, Kingsley Fire, and Merrill Fire worked to keep the flames away from structures. Crews from the ODF attacked the flames from the top of the mountain. As of yesterday at 7:25pm, the Spread of the fire had been stopped. Fire crews will return today to continue suppression/mop-up efforts. We should know a more accurate acreage total today. The Cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.