January 13, 2019 – Salem, Ore. – Marissa McGinnis had a different reaction when she realized she won $10,000 playing an Oregon Lottery Scratch-it.

“It was really weird,” she said. “I have never won anything like that in my life. I kept asking if they were sure it was a winner.”

McGinnis, from Klamath Falls, said she and her boyfriend, Juan, play Scratch-its for the entertainment, which is why they like the bingo and crossword versions of the game. The couple purchased the game at Oregon Avenue Food Mart.

“I like to do more than just scratch and see if I won,” she said. “I like to play the game and be entertained for a little bit.”

Now the couple are going to be very entertained as they plan their trip to Universal Studios.

“We are probably going to invest and save some of the money too,” she said. “But we have been wanting to go on that trip and saving for it, and this will help.”

During the 2015-17 biennium in Klamath County, where McGinnis lives, more than $15.4 million in Oregon Lottery proceeds were directed to economic development, parks, education, and watershed enhancement.

