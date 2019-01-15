Malin and Shasta View Irrigation Districts have an opening for District Manager. Manager will have to live in Malin area. Will need to be well organized, keep good records of water deliveries, have good communication skills, be willing to represent the districts at water meetings, be able to operate open water delivery system & pressurize water system, operate equipment, and be in charge of all maintenance.
Wage D.O. E For applications call or email Luke (530) 640-0412 Shastaviewirrigation@hotmail.com
Applications due 2/15/2019
