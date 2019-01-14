KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Senior Jordan Woodvine scored a career high 41 points to lead Corban University (6-2 CCC, 12-6) past Oregon Tech (4-4 CCC, 10-8) 85-79 Friday night at Danny Miles Court.

“I’m really proud of the way we came back from 16 down to get within three,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “If you told me before the game that we would have more points in the paint, more points off turnovers, more second chance points, more fast break points, more points off the bench and only 8 turnovers, I’d say we would win that game. Unfortunately that wasn’t enough tonight. It’s now a test of our mental toughness. I’m anxious to play again.”

The Owls and the Warriors both came into the first stanza strong, with multiple ties and lead changes culminating in a 24-24 tie that ended the frame. The second quarter saw Corban start out with two consecutive three-pointers that led to a 10-2 run. Tech followed with a 9-0 run, the damage was done – CU outscored OIT 27-19, pushing them to a 51-43 halftime lead.

A second 10-2 run in the 3rd quarter shot the Warriors up to their largest lead of 16 points, forcing the Lady Owls to up their game. Tech outscored Corban 20-16 in the final stanza, but fell just short losing by six.

Senior Bailey Nelson led the Hooter effort, scoring 15 points, with fellow seniors Megan Morris and Nohea Waiwaiole following up, tallying 12 points apiece, with Waiwaiole also adding 7 assists. Freshman Melissa Lee also grabbed 10 rebounds.

For CU, after Woodvine’s 41, Treasure Farmer notched 17, and Emily Yost added 16.

The Owls offensive game was strong, forcing 17 turnovers while only committing 8 of their own and leading the Warriors 22-7 in points off turnovers.

Tech also held a 27-9 edge from their bench and a 17-13 assist advantage.

However, OIT suffered from long range, shooting only 17.6% to Corban’s 61.5%.

The Lady Owls will remain in Klamath Falls to play Northwest Christian University on Saturday at 5:30 pm in the Danny Miles Court while Corban will travel to Ashland, Oregon to take on Southern Oregon University on Saturday.