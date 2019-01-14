OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

The Officers and Members of VFW Post 1383 wish to announce a Valentine’s Dinner and Dance at our Post Home 515 Klamath Avenue.

Date: February 16, 2019.

Social Hour and no host bar 5:00pm to 6:00pm.

Dinner 6:00pm to 7:00pm.

Dance to Cherry Wine Band 7pm to 9pm.

MENU: Prime Rib, Red Skin Potatoes, Green Beans, Mixed Green Salad, Dessert and Coffee.

$18 per person.

Pre-purchased tickets are required and must be purchased Prior to February 13th at the VFW Post. Ticket sales are limited to 100 persons. NO DOOR TICKETS WILL BE SOLD.

CONTACT DUANE: 541-891-7669.