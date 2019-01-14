KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In a game that featured 14 lead changes and 13 ties, the victor was all but impossible to predict until No. 14 Oregon Tech (7-1 CCC, 16-4) made an 11-3 run in the final minutes, pulling ahead of Corban University (3-5 CCC, 12-6) and finishing the game with a 6-point edge, 87-81 at Danny Miles Court.

“I’m so proud of our composure and confidence down the stretch,” said Head Coach Justin Parnell . “That’s 4 straight games we have trailed double digits and come back and won. That’s a testament to our unity and confidence. I was really impressed with Corban- they are a top team in this league and will be a force the rest of this season.”

Tech held the lead for only a small portion of the first half, falling to a 13-2 run from the Warriors and lagging behind for the rest of the half, eventually finishing 39-36.

The second stanza began with some fast-paced back and forth action between the two teams, with the Owls tying the score and regaining the lead on multiple occasions. However, neither team gained a true advantage until OIT’s run at the end of the game.

Junior Tyler Hieb led Oregon Tech with 17 points, with fellow junior Seth Erickson following with 15, also adding 8 rebounds to the mix. Junior Mitchell Fink added another 12 along with 9 assists. With freshman Matt Van Tassell and sophomore Garret Albrecht tallying 10 apiece, five of the Owls ended in the double digits.

For Corban, AJ Hodges scored 22 to take game high honors, with Denis Kirichenko and Beau Tilleman notching 13 and 12, respectively.

CU held an advantage from the three-point line, making 10 to the Owls three. They also held a 15-8 edge from their bench.

OIT, on the other hand, led from the free throw line, outscoring the Warriors 30-21 and dominated in the paint 40-28.

The Hustlin’ Owls led 15-7 in assists.

Tech forced 15 turnovers while committing only 8 of their own and outscored Corban in points off turnovers 14-11.

The Hustlin’ Owls will remain in Klamath Falls to play Northwest Christian University on Saturday at 7:30 pm at Danny Miles Court.