LEADING THE WAY: Giving back at the Klamath Animal Shelter. Attending leadership conferences. Helping Klamath Hospice. Collecting food for the food bank. Raising money for their Sparrow.
These are just some of the projects Mazama High School’s leadership class has undertaken since the beginning of the school year. Four members of its leadership team gave a presentation to the Klamath County School Board Thursday night, talking about and providing snapshots of some of their community service projects. Overall, about 40 students participate in the school’s leadership program.
School board members were impressed.
“You are making us look good,” board member Denise Kandra told the students. “It’s not just about the money raised. It’s about being caring, professional adults.”
Board member Robert Moore added: “We’ll expect you to be our leaders in the next generation.”
Presenting to the board were seniors Brazil Cisneros, ASB vice president; and Andrew Morris, ASB technology manager; freshmen representatives Brandon Gailey and Lisa Lucht; and Mazama leadership advisor Kristi Sturgeon. The school district helps with funding for students to attend the Oregon Association of Student Councils Fall Leadership Conference in Seaside, Ore.