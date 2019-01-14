LEADING THE WAY: Giving back at the Klamath Animal Shelter. Attending leadership conferences. Helping Klamath Hospice. Collecting food for the food bank. Raising money for their Sparrow.

These are just some of the projects Mazama High School’s leadership class has undertaken since the beginning of the school year. Four members of its leadership team gave a presentation to the Klamath County School Board Thursday night, talking about and providing snapshots of some of their community service projects. Overall, about 40 students participate in the school’s leadership program.